Becki Newton Gets Adventurous in SELF
By Michelle Lanz
We all have things we've been meaning to do. But what about a successful TV actress who works an average of 80 hours a week?
Becki Newton, who plays Amanda on "Ugly Betty," recently teamed up with SELF magazine to check one thing off her to-do list every day for a week. Here's a snippet from her report about the experience, which you can check out on newsstands Oct. 20.
On letting her husband take her picture first thing in the morning:
"Chris loved the idea. When he showed me the shot, I was grateful to have a husband who makes me feel so comfortable. And who is smart enough to delete any unflattering snaps immediately."
