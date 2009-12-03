Britney Spears Starts A New Year On The Cover Of Elle

By Michelle Lanz

Britney Spears has had a tumultuous last few years, but as 2009 comes to a close it seems the pop star is finally back on track. With a new love in her life (boyfriend Jason Trawick), two adorable sons and a successful world tour, Brit's better than ever. Now she even graces the cover of Elle magazine's January issue. Click through to see snaps from the shoot.

