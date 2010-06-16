Decker: 'Physical Prowess Serves Me Well'

By Molly McGonigle

A marriage to Andy Roddick, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, and a film career in the making just wasn't enough for Brooklyn Decker. Five million votes later, Brooklyn Decker won Esquire's Sexiest Woman Alive people's choice contest, edging out other women like Heidi Klum and Jessica Alba for the title. Decker dishes on her victory, Heidi Klum and perfecting beach cartwheels.

On her surprise in beating model-mom Heidi Klum:

"I was very surprised to make it this far in the tournament. [About Klum] It's not normal to look that good with three full-time jobs and four children -- you can't beat Superwoman."