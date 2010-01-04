Hairstyle Replay: Carrie Underwood

By Michelle Lanz

You're not a bona fide music star unless you have enviable hair to match your enviable vocal chords. Luckily, country girl and "American Idol" aluma Carrie Underwood was blessed with near-perfect golden locks, which look great up, down, sideswept, or curled.

