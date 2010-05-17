Cate Blanchett: 'I'm so misunderstood!'

By Dana Flax

Trying on couture like Yves Saint Laurent Edition Soir (in addition to posing, ahem, nude) for W magazine's June issue (on stands May 25), Cate Blanchett also chitchats about how she, in fact, isn't so concerned with what people think about her. Luckily enough for her, even if she did, we think she'd be pleased with the overwhelming majority's opinion. Click through for highlights from the article.

On the public's inaccurate perception of her:

"I'm so misunderstood! I'm not focused on what other people think of me. Some people get you and some people don't, and to spend your life trying to make people understand how deep and complex and varied you are -- I think that way lies madness."