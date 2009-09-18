"Couples Retreat" Lady Stars Reveal Their Flaws

By Saryn Chorney

In the September issue of SELF magazine, on newsstands Sept. 22, "Couples Retreat" stars Kristen Bell, Kristin Davis and Malin Akerman reveal how their friends, family and a positive outlook help them stay beautiful -- inside and out. Click through to see exclusive photos and read choice excerpts from the intimate interview.

Go behind the scenes with SELF cover stars: Malin Akerman, Kristen Bell and Kristin Davis

Kristen Bell on tabloid photo terrors:

"I resolved not to buy tabloids ever again. That's not to say I don't flip through them at the grocery counter. I recently saw a picture of myself in a bikini in one, and they circled some bumps on my bottom and said, 'We didn't see any cellulite when Kristen was filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall.' I looked at the picture, and I laughed so hard! I thought, I look good—really fit. Who cares if there are lumps on my thighs? I'm guilty of having human legs made up of fat, muscle and skin, and sometimes when you sit, they get bumpy! If I had not been a normal weight, they would've said, 'Oh, she's way too skinny.'"