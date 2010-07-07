Dakota: 'I'm not that young little girl'

By Rebecca Silverstein

From her girl-on-girl lip-lock in "The Runaways," to her shocking onscreen rape scene in "Hounddog," it's clear that Dakota Fanning isn't the same little girl we saw in "I Am Sam." But while the 16-year-old "Eclipse" star is taking on more mature roles, she's far from a little girl lost. "Dakota is so unfaultingly steady," her three-time co-star Kristen Stewart tells Marie Claire. "In most cases, I feel like she's older than me. It's only when she starts talking about boys that I remember how young she is." Read on as Dakota chats about transitioning from child-to-adult star and more.