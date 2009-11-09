Dakota Fanning on Kristen Stewart: "We Became Really Close"

By Dana Flax

In the new issue of Teen Vogue (on stands Nov. 17), Dakota Fanning dishes on her thick-as-thieves relationship with her "New Moon" and "Runaways" co-star Kristen Stewart. After all, starring in two movies together must be like the celeb equivalent of having biology *and* pre-algebra *and* the same lunch period with someone.

Teen Vogue Cover Girl Dakota Fanning

She and bestie Kristen Stewart are like rock 'n' roll goddesses, just without the prescribed seediness:

"We became really close, like we'd known each other for our whole lives. We talk all the time ... The relationship that [my and Kristen's 'Runaways' characters] Joan and Cherie have in the script is kind of the one that Kristen and I have in real life, minus the destructive part."

