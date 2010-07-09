Drew Barrymore: 'I'm reborn!'

By Rebecca Silverstein

Over the course of her career, Drew Barrymore has gone through her fair share of transformations: precocious child star, troubled teen, and Tom Green's wife to name a few. The past three years have been particularly busy for Drew, and the "Going the Distance" star says she's emerged a new woman. Keep clicking for more from Drew's August cover story in ELLE on her "rebirth," what child stardom taught her, and why she's not afraid of aging.