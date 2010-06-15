Eva Mendes: 'I'm Fiercely Independent'

By Molly McGonigle

In an effort to move away from being typecast, as the hot girl, Eva Mendes teams up with Will Ferrell in a battle for the laughs in their new movie "The Other Guy." In the latest issue of W, Eva Mendes talks about loving comedy, her Calvin Klein ads and doing just about anything for arts sake.

On her latest comedy, "The Other Guy":

"It's very hard for me to be seen as funny. And the truth is, that's where I'm most comfortable."