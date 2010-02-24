Evan Lysacek and Johnny Weir Pose for Details

By Dana Flax

If you ever catch yourself wondering what's going on inside Evan Lysacek's velvety outfits and Johnny Weir's flashy stage makeup, you're in luck. Details interviewed the Olympians for its March issue; check out some highlights from the feature in the following gallery.

Evan, on not messing around with that artsy-fartsy stuff:

"There are definitely skaters who are more graceful than I am, but I'm proud of taking a big step outside my comfort zone."

RELATED: Check out all things Olympics on NBC!