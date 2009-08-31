Gwen Stefani in Glamour

By Melissa Hunter

The latest issue of Glamour magazine (on newsstands Sept. 8) went on a mission to find out how Gwen Stefani has pulled off such seemingly impossible feats in her life. After being wildly successful in music for more than a decade, she has managed to launch a wildly successful fashion line, a wildly successful brand, and a wildly successful marriage and family. And now for her magic trick: She does it all without being, well, wild.

Gwen has managed to steer clear of reckless partying, unstable relationships, and the overall crash-and-burn lifestyle of many icons of our day. How does she do it while staying so perfectly platinum blond, red-lipped, and rocking?

From her style, to her music, to her family, Glamour digs deep to find out what exactly makes Gwen "Gwen." You can see the full interview on Glamour's Web site, but click through now to see pictures and quotes from the issue.

On the perpetually platinum hair and stained red lips:

"That's my whole obsession with old Hollywood. I always loved watching all those old movies, and still do -- if I had time."