Gwyneth: 'I think I have lost my mind'

By Molly McGonigle

Widely talked about for her GOOP newsletters and hardcore diet and exercise routines, Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ready to show off a new side of herself, her domestic side. The Madonna bestie, Gwyneth sets the record straight to Vogue about her upcoming cookbook, reinventing herself and living with a hectic schedule.

On embracing her 30s:

"My twenties were a great time in my life; I wouldn't change them for anything. But in my thirties I feel like I really know who I am. I feel like I've made huge mistakes, I've learned from them, I've had children, and I feel much more comfortable in my skin now at this age than I did in my twenties. They were fun, but I wouldn't go back there for anything."