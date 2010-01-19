Hairstyle Replay: Rachel McAdams
By Dana Flax
A new gallery on Elle.com takes a look back at the rosy (and not-as-rosy) hairdos of "Sherlock Holmes" star Rachel McAdams, allowing you (yes you!) to vote on which ones are your faves.
Click through to see which looks we like, then head over to Elle.com to express your unalienable right to judge Rachel's hairdos.
By Dana Flax
A new gallery on Elle.com takes a look back at the rosy (and not-as-rosy) hairdos of "Sherlock Holmes" star Rachel McAdams, allowing you (yes you!) to vote on which ones are your faves.
Click through to see which looks we like, then head over to Elle.com to express your unalienable right to judge Rachel's hairdos.