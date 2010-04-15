JG: It's important 'to find the right woman'

By Michelle Lanz

Have a thing for Jake Gyllenhall's bright blue orbs? Of course you do. Well, you're in luck, because they're front-and-center on the cover of the May issue of GQ magazine. Click through for an excerpt from the story where Jakey G. talks about working with Heath Ledger and how he feels about being single again.

On his life as a single man:

"It's … it's okay ... It goes in either direction. I think it's important for every man to find the right woman and every woman to find the right man ... Who am I to say what the most important thing in life is? The best answer I could give to any of those things is that I really don't know. Particularly right now in my life."

