Jay-Z: "Everyone's gonna make mistakes"

By Michelle Lanz

Hip-hop mogul/guru/maestro Jay-Z has got it all: fame, fortune, respect and Beyonce. But despite all of his success he's still that kid from the projects who made something of himself despite difficult odds.

In the new issue of Interview magazine, the veteran rapper talks about the music industry, fame and why Kanye West isn't really a bad guy.

On the state of the music industry:

"I think the consumption of music is at an all-time high. But I think the ways that record companies are trying to monetize it is just all over the place. At the end of the day, music is in the clouds. Before, you could hold it, look at it, turn it around. Now, it's just in the air. That's where it's gonna wind up. You won't need a shelf or a wall unit like my mom and pop had with all these big-ass records. You'll just need your phone to call it up."

