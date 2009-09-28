Jennifer Garner: 'Alias' Prepared Me For Motherhood

By Michelle Lanz

Jennifer Garner used to kick serious bad-guy-butt as CIA agent Sydney Bristow on "Alias." But now that she had two young daughters, the 37-year-old is focusing her energies on nurturing her growing family and her still-blooming film career.

The "Invention of Lying" star recently talked to Parade magazine about lessons she's learned from her mom, her passion for children and how doing her own stunts prepared her for motherhood.

On finding inspiration at home:

"My mom was really vigorous about making sure that we saw things and that we questioned things. Education was so important to both of my parents. My mom grew up in poverty in Oklahoma, and the way she got out of poverty was through education. My dad grew up without a dad, with very little and he also made his way out through education. So it's always been emphasized in my house."

See more pics of Jennifer Garner