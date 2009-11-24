John Mayer on pop music: "I'm not exactly Bob Dylan"

By Melissa Hunter

John Mayer put his heart on his (tattooed) sleeve in the latest issue of Details. The singer-songwriter opens up about his bank account, his rules on dating, and has a message for his haters. (Who, us? Never!)

Click through to see what Mayer has to say for himself, and then check out the full feature on Details' Web site.

On creating unabashedly head-bopping music:

"I don't know if you know, but I'm not exactly Bob Dylan. I'm already a pop musician ... I'm interested in being informed by all of this music while still meeting the requirements of what a pop song is. I don't mind compromising."