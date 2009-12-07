Joseph Gordon-Levitt Dons Cheap Duds in GQ

By Dana Flax

OK, so we know that everyone needs to shop shop shop in order lift up the ailing economy, but can you blame us for being cautious with our precious bills?

Well, GQ has solved this little conundrum, pegging down-to-earth heartthrob Joseph Gordon-Levitt to model fashion at affordable prices in its new issue (on stands now). Click through to see highlights from paper doll Joe's handy guide to guilt-free winter fashion, then head to GQ.com to find out how you can get these looks help bring us out of the recession.

Here, JGL offers a fair isle sweater as a fair option for looking earnest and dapper simultaneously.

