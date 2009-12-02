Kate Hudson: I'm Not Needy or Knocked Up

By Kat Giantis

Kate Hudson landed in London this week to begin promoting the bejeezus out of the A-list-packed musical "Nine," in which she belts out the showstopping number, "Cinema Italiano." But she didn't wing into town alone. Alex Rodriguez tagged along, which is something of a role reversal for the lovebirds. For months, the actress, 30, has been A-Rod's personal cheering section and good luck charm as he helped lead the New York Yankees to World Series victory. Now, it's his turn to play the supportive partner. Just don't expect Hudson to reveal too much about their relationship. In a sit-down with the January issue of Harper's Bazaar, she tiptoes around the romance, although she's far from guarded, opening up about everything from the rumor mill (heck, she even gamely poses in a wedding gown) to mom Goldie Hawn's hugging habit to having her heart broken. "I'm having a good time right now," she bubbles. "It's really fun. It's a blast." Click through for highlights ...

