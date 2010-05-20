KH: 'It's time to reevaluate and grow up'

By Molly McGonigle

Goodbye Izzie Stevens, and hello Katherine Heigl! The headstrong, opinionated movie star is starting to find her grove she tells Harper's Bazaar in its new issue. While she has undoubtedly caused a commotion with her biting comments, she opens up about motherhood, growing up and learning when to keep her mouth shut.

On thinking before she speaks:

"I spent so many years just saying what I felt without thinking about the ramifications, without understanding that I have this opinion but not everyone might share that opinion and now they don't like me because of it."