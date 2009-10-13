Kristen Stewart Defends Greasy Hair to Allure

By Dana Flax

In the November issue of Allure (on stands Oct. 20), cool and above it all "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart laments that she's just constantly misperceived, and defends greasy hair to the beauty mag. What a rebel! Click through to see highlights from her interview, then check out Allure.com for more exclusive coverage.

Invest in the tools of personal hygiene? Na, she's not "that girl":

"I go outside, and I'm wearing a funky T-shirt and my hair is dirty, and people say, 'What's wrong with her? She needs to invest in a hairbrush.' ... I'm like, 'Don't you get it? I'm not that girl!' Like, I never was that girl. It's not like I was really clean-cut last year."