Celeb Gloss

Leighton Meester: "I'm living that dream"

Terry Richardson / Harper's Bazaar 1 / 5

By Melissa Hunter

For Leighton Meester, playing the be-all, end-all queen bee on "Gossip Girl" comes with it's perks. Like catapulting to stardom as well as wearing fantasy designer outfits on a daily basis. With two upcoming movies and Season 3 of "Gossip Girl" only five weeks and six days away (not like I care or anything), Leighton's got a lot on her plate. In the latest Harper's Bazaar, Leighton gets interviewed about her insecurities, her fears (or lack thereof) of aging, and of course, high fashion. Click through to see pictures and sound bites, or see the full interview on the Harper's Web site.

More at Harper's Bazaar: Vote on the Best Red-Carpet Looks

Up NextBad Blood
Terry Richardson / Harper's Bazaar 1 / 5

By Melissa Hunter

For Leighton Meester, playing the be-all, end-all queen bee on "Gossip Girl" comes with it's perks. Like catapulting to stardom as well as wearing fantasy designer outfits on a daily basis. With two upcoming movies and Season 3 of "Gossip Girl" only five weeks and six days away (not like I care or anything), Leighton's got a lot on her plate. In the latest Harper's Bazaar, Leighton gets interviewed about her insecurities, her fears (or lack thereof) of aging, and of course, high fashion. Click through to see pictures and sound bites, or see the full interview on the Harper's Web site.

More at Harper's Bazaar: Vote on the Best Red-Carpet Looks

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries