Mariah Carey on "Here's Barbara"

By Melissa Hunter

Mariah Carey sat down with Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie on the Sirius radio show "Here's Barbara." And as would be expected, Barbara asks the tough questions -- like how she met Nick Cannon, her dogs' mating patterns, and her dislike of birthdays.

Between a new album (her 7549th, I'm pretty sure), a new movie (alas, it's not "Glitter 2"), and her new fragrance (smells like fairy dust, Slim Fast, and hundred dollar bills, I've heard), she's got a lot to talk about.