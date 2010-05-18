Megan 'Furious' Over Leaked Topless Photo

By Molly McGonigle

Oh that Megan Fox, always saying something to cause a contro. But, as the sexy starlet tells Allure in its new issue (on newsstands now) she's done trying to be "lighthearted." Click through for behind-the-scenes photos of her cover shoot, plus what she has to say about a leaked topless photo, her OCD and dropping F-bombs.

On the leaked topless photo of her:

"If I knew who took this picture, I would personally cause them harm -- physical harm. I'm not a f---ing reality-TV star that's courting the paparazzi and wants my f---ing picture taken all the time. I'm at my job and I'm trying to play a character and I'm trying to be serious, and this is the s--- that's happening to me. It makes me furious."

