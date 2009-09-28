Michael Jackson at Neverland in Architectural Digest

By Melissa Hunter

While the world has been inundated with glossy photos of Michael Jackson in the past three months since his death, the newest issue of Architectural Digest (on newsstands Sept. 30th) features rare images of Michael at home at Neverland in an intimate look at his life there.

Photographer Harry Benson recalls the times he photographed Michael and brings his unique perspective to the King of Pop's former home. Click through for images and quotes from the article, then go to Architectural Digest's Web site for the complete feature.

Benson on Michael's biggest musical inspiration:

"In 1997 I visited Neverland to photograph Michael with his firstborn, Prince Michael... Michael told me Prince had inspired him to write more music than he had written at any other time in his life."