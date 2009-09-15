Michelle Williams in Vogue

by Michelle Lanz

In a rare interview since the tragic death of her former boyfriend Heath Ledger, the brilliant and beguiling Michelle Williams talks to Vogue about keeping it together when one's world falls apart. Find out what the pixie-like actress has to say about life after Heath, dealing with fame and her dreams for the future. Plus, don't forget to check out the October issue of Vogue, on newsstands nationwide Sept. 22. nationwide September 22.

On life before the tragedy:

"'Brokeback Mountain' was an unrepeatable moment in time, a very charmed time in my life. I was in love; I was in a movie I was proud to be a part of, and with a beautiful brand-new baby. Everything was good in that moment."

