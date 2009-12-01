Natalie Portman: "I think about having kids"

By Michelle Lanz

What's not to love about actress Natalie Portman? She's pretty, petite and in her new film, "Brothers," she proves she can hold her own opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Tobey Maguire.

Natalie talks to Parade.com about her upcoming film roles, her thoughts on motherhood and why she's getting back into a tutu.

On getting closer to having a family of her own:

"I feel like I'm coming into my womanhood, and I'm less afraid or maybe I'm just getting old. I think about having kids, but I think you can't plan for that sort of thing. It's not like you can work at it."

