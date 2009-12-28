Parade's Year End Pop Culture Poll

By Brenda Rodriguez

This year brought more celebrity angst, breakups and cheating scandals than ever. So Parade.com took the pulse of readers to find out who they thought were the baddest celebs, the saddest famous deaths and sexiest stars in its Year End Pop Culture Poll.

Although they all battled adversity of some kind, respondents think Jennifer Hudson (35%) is the biggest survivor of the year, followed by Whitney Houston (30%) and Britney Spears (22%).

