Rihanna: I woke up as Britney Spears

By Michelle Lanz

Rihanna has had one heck of a tough year. But now with the Chris Brown incident behind her and a new album about to drop, the 21-year-old superstar is moving on and growing up.

In the December issue of Glamour, the 21-year-old opens up about Chris Brown, her new album "Rated R," and just how much she's learned in the past year. Check out the excerpt from her interview below, and check out the entire article on newsstands Nov. 10.

On the ordeal with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown:

"I went to sleep as Rihanna and woke up as Britney Spears. That was the level of media chaos that happened the next day."

