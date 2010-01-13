Rihanna: "The Mic Was My Therapist"

By Michelle Lanz

It was almost a year ago that Rihanna's incident with Chris Brown forced the 21-year-old pop star virtually into hiding. Now that the hoopla's behind her, Rihanna's looking forward to a new album and an undoubtedly bright future.

In the new issue of W, RiRi opens up (again) about the incident and how her new album helped her move on.

Rihanna on her reaction to the assault by Chris Brown:

"At first I completely shut down. But now I feel like this happened to me so I could be a voice for young girls who are going through what I went through and don't know how to talk about it. It's not about Chris, about hurting him or sabotaging his career. I don't care about that part of it."

RELATED: More photos of Rihanna in W Magazine