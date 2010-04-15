Ryan on his divorce: 'I still have sadness'

Divorce is never easy. But when you're divorcing Hollywood's most beloved starlet, Reese Witherspoon, things get a little more complicated. Just ask ex-hubby Ryan Phillipe. The actor opens up in the new issue of Men's Health magazine about his much publicized divorce, getting older and his new film "McGruber."

On getting older:

"I thought the most experience you had, the more certain you would be about life. But I'm finding the opposite, man. I'm more in wonder and confusion than I was in my 20s."