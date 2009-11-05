Sarah Jessica: "I love the smell of diapers!"

By Dana Flax

"Sex and the City" aside, one of our favorite phases of Sarah Jessica Parker's career is that wild-haired, flitty, early-'90s "L.A. Story" gal. Well, Elle recreates the magic in a feature story from its December issue, stuffing her tootsies into a pair of Doc Martens and teasing those locks out to our nostalgic heart's desire. Hard to believe our beloved SJP now has three kids!

