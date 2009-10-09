The Women of "Nine" in Vogue

By Melissa Hunter

Vogue takes a look at the highly anticipated Rob Marshall film "Nine" in its newest issue, on newsstands now.

Click through to see pictures and quotes from the article or go to Vogue's Web site for the complete interview.

The dark love-trapezoidal musical comes to theaters this fall, and while many are excited about Daniel Day-Lewis in the leading man role, the story is really about the women in his life. And quite a group of women it is.

The film stars Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Fergie, Sophia Loren, and Dame Judi Dench. Deeply talented, legendary, Oscar winning actresses and the lady who brought us "My Humps"? I'm sold.