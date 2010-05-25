Tom Cruise: 'We Live in a Cynical World'

By Molly McGonigle

You never really know what you are going to get with Tom Cruise, we could see the charmer from "Risky Business" or the crazed couch dancer. But in the newest issue of Esquire, Tom Cruise pulls it together and addresses the fallout of the Oprah incident, being married to Katie Holmes and being a dad to the famous tot, Suri.

On his success:

"Those are times you learn a lot about life. You're back to, 'How do I figure this out?' I'd lived through so many different periods in life that I had a good idea. You just get back to work. You move forward. That's what I did. Here we are today."