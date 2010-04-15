'True Blood' Boys Sic Their Fangs in Details

By Dana Flax

The "True Blood" heartthrobs are on the cover of May's Details, and let me tell you, those boys are bloody (hey-o!) good-looking. Charming, too! Click through to check out their steamy spread and highlights from their interviews, then check out the rest over at Details.com.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch some outtakes from their sexy cover shoot

Alexander Skarsgard's humble take on his Swedish child star starts (divert your eyes, proud Nebraskans):

"Being a star in Sweden is like being a star in Omaha."