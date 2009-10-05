Vince Vaughn: Family Man?

By Michelle Lanz

Vince Vaughn isn't exactly known as being the relationship type. But in a recent interview on Parade.com, the former "bad boy" admits he's ready to settle down and grow up.

The almost-40 star talks to Parade about marriage, kids and his new film "Couples Retreat."

On getting serious about settling down:

"For the first time I've thought in a real way about wanting to have kids. I think as I'm getting older my priorities have shifted. I thought, 'I want to have a family. I'm really ready for that. I really feel like that would be what life is calling me to do.' So I was ready to do a romantic comedy about couples who are trying to figure that out."

