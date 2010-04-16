Zoe: 'I've never really been that feminine'

By Brenda Rodriguez

There's no doubt that Zoe Saldana is having a moment. The star of "Avatar" and now "Death at a Funeral" is all about taking fashion risks on the red carpet (remember her Oscar gown?). And in the new issue of Self magazine the starlets about her personal style, fashion and her native Dominican Republic.

On taking fashion risks:

"With fashion you would be crazy to play it safe all the time. Try to please everybody? No! I just want to please me."

RELATED: Zoe Saldana's Gorgeous Photo Shoot