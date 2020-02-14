The best couples moments from 2020 awards season

Awards show season has wrapped! With the last show -- the Academy Awards -- now done and dusted, we thought we'd take a look back at some of our favorite couples posing for photos during this year's awards show run... starting with these two, who were all smiles on red carpets for weeks. Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost radiated love as they hit the red carpet together at the 2020 Oscars, where ScarJo was nominated for two awards -- best supporting actress for her work in "Jojo Rabbit" and best actress for her performance in "Marriage Story." Keep reading to see more loved-up couples during the 2020 awards season...

RELATED: Best photos from the 2020 awards season