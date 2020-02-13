The best photos from 2020 awards season
Another awards season has come to an end, but Wonderwall.com isn't ready to say goodbye quite yet. We're reliving some of the most memorable moments from the 2020 Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Independent Spirit Awards with a look back at the best photos from the big events, starting with this shot that drove pop culture fans wild: Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston congratulating each other backstage while celebrating their big wins during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. Keep reading for more great 2020 awards season pics...
RELATED: The best photos from 2020 awards season afterparties
Another awards season has come to an end, but Wonderwall.com isn't ready to say goodbye quite yet. We're reliving some of the most memorable moments from the 2020 Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Independent Spirit Awards with a look back at the best photos from the big events, starting with this shot that drove pop culture fans wild: Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston congratulating each other backstage while celebrating their big wins during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. Keep reading for more great 2020 awards season pics...
RELATED: The best photos from 2020 awards season afterparties