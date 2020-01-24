Best bling of the 2020 awards season

Awards season 2020 is upon us, and aside from seeing all the couture creations on the red carpet, it's also been a delight to check out all of the killer jewels! Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best bling so far this awards season, starting with Zoe Kravitz's jewelry! The actress donned these black-and-white diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings at the Golden Globes. They went perfectly with her dual-colored Saint Laurent polka dot gown.

