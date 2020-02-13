The best photos from 2020 awards season afterparties
Now that awards season has officially come to an end, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best photos of stars on the afterparty scene following the 2020 Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTAs, starting with this shot of "Marriage Story" co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern celebrating Laura's big win at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9. Now keep reading for more...
Now that awards season has officially come to an end, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best photos of stars on the afterparty scene following the 2020 Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTAs, starting with this shot of "Marriage Story" co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern celebrating Laura's big win at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9. Now keep reading for more...