Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards was full of fashion risk-takers like Connie Britton, who dared to go all-out in metallic pink sequins with an Elisabetta Franchi wrap dress and a shiny gold clutch to match. But not all of the stars who gambled with their style for the night actually won big. From frills to feathers and a whole lot of pink in between, keep reading for a closer look at this year's fashion hits and misses.

