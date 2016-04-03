Fashion hits and misses at the 2016 ACM Awards

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas hosted a room full of country music's cream of the crop for the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016. But not all of the ladies and gents at the big show hit style highs. Take presenter Katy Perry, who donned a cowgirl-inspired Jeremy Scott outfit oozing with her usual vibrant pop vibes. Her turquoise-metallic fringe skirt, matching jacket and magenta crop top came off a bit too costumey for the red carpet, though a nice nod to honoree Dolly Parton. Click on for a closer view of her hair and makeup, plus more fashion hits and misses at the ACMs.

