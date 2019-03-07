Alex Trebek's one regret in life is not having met his wife earlier, plus more news

Alex Trebek reveals his one regret in life

Just a few months before Alex Trebek announced he's been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the 78-year-old shared with People his one major regret in life. It wasn't related to his 35 years hosting "Jeopardy" or anything else related to his career. It was about his wife. "I'm pretty satisfied with my life," he told the magazine. "But my wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years. I thought, oh my gosh … if I'd just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together." He went on to joke, "I guess if I'd met her when I was in my 20s she wouldn't have been born yet. But hey, 29 years is pretty good!" The couple's 24-year age difference aside -- she was reportedly 26 when they met -- Alex made it clear in his announcement that he's put his faith in those closest to him when it comes to the disease. "Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working," he said in a video message. "And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease." He also joked, "Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host 'Jeopardy!' for three more years! So help me!" Alex and Jean wed in 1990 after meeting two years prior.

