Blac Chyna faces backlash over Dream's extensions, plus more news

Too much? A slew of social media users slammed Blac Chyna for putting her 1-year-old daughter in pink hair extensions and sharing a photo of the gussied-up toddler on Instagram. "My beautiful baby girl," Chyna captioned the pic. An onslaught of negative comments followed, including some who the little girl "is not a doll" and "not a toy" and chastised Chyna for giving her daughter "a weave." Others, meanwhile, said to cut Chyna a break, pointing out that the extensions were clipped in and that the tot "looks beautiful," according to Us Weekly. Chyna, who's already in hot water for attacking a woman with her stroller at Six Flags on Easter, later deleted the photo.

