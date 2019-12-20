Brad Pitt celebrates his birthday with his youngest kids, plus more news

Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt help their dad, Brad Pitt, celebrate his birthday

Brad Pitt kicked off his 56th year by spending quality time at home with his three youngest kids. According to E! News, 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and 13-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went to see their dad on Wednesday, Dec. 18, for his birthday. "Brad spent the day at his home in Hollywood ... his younger kids stopped by for a visit," an insider told the outlet (via Harper's Bazaar). The family reportedly had a small birthday celebration then hung out for a while before the kids headed back to their mom, Angelina Jolie's house with a bodyguard. The trio reportedly plans to return to their dad's on Christmas Eve next week. "The kids will come over to Brad's house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out. Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes," the source said. "The most important thing is just being together and being a family," continued the source. "He's excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That's really the only thing he wants." The plan falls within the visitation arrangement Brad and Angelina agreed to in the wake of their split a few years back. The former couple's older children, Zahara, 14, Pax, 16, and Maddox, 18, appear not to have been part of the birthday or Christmas Eve plans. Brad and Maddox, who's now attending college in South Korea, appear to remain on tense terms since Brad and Angelina separated in 2016.

