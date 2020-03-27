Britney Spears stages a quarantine fashion show, plus more news

Britney Spears tackles quarantine boredom with an at-home fashion show

After raising some eyebrows on Wednesday, March 26, with a claim she'd run a 5-minute 100-meter dash -- which Instagram users noted would make her faster than Olympian Usain Bolt -- Britney Spears came up with a new way to pass the time as she continues a two-week quarantine at home. Amini, solo fashion show using old items from the back of her closet stash. On Thursday, the singer shared a video clip that showed her trying on a variety of brightly colored dresses and outfits. "Okay I guess I'm bored …. in my home for two weeks of quarantine and I'm modeling dresses I never knew I had 😂😂👗👠💕🙄 !!!!" she captioned the post. "I tried to screen shot a picture but it didn't work 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ I realized I had my hair in a pony tail and no shoes 😂😂😅," she joked, adding, "anyhow I got this cute video !!!" By the time she posted the clip, she'd already taken down the post about running her "first 5," where, tbh, it sounded like she was innocently assuming the distance she'd run was 100 meters without having checked it. Anyway, but Thursday, she was back in search of indoor activities. "I was tired of being still so I got up to go dance in this orange dress 💃🏼 ," she wrote in the fashion show post. "….. and do you know what I just learned today ??!? That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼‍♀️ and that's how I felt when I put it on !!!!!!" Finally, Brit acknowledged the running claim,. "PS …. obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds …. ," she wrote. "The world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds …. but you better believe I'm coming for the world record 😂 !!!!"

