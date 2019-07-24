Brooke Shields, 54, sizzles as she shows off her amazing figure, plus more news

Brooke Shields, 54, wows fans in bikini post

Brooke Shields is certainly keeping things hot on the water this summer. The 54-year-old former model shared a stunning photo of herself on a boat in a bandeau top bikini on Tuesday, July 23, and her fans went bananas over her fit figure. "Boat bum 🚤 in my @flagpole," she captioned the shot. Though she didn't tag where she was boating, it's one of multiple beach, sea and pool shots Brooke's shared over the past few days. Some of the pics have featured her husband, Chris Henchy, and daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, but the solo selfie -- which earned her the apt title, "strong goddess" from one fan -- seemed to be making the biggest waves among followers. "My gawd you do. not. age. Stunning," wrote one user (via Page Six ). Another chimed in, "Looking good is an understatement! Wow!" while a third could only manage a "sweet baby Jesus." Yeah, we concur.

