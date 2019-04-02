Candace Cameron-Bure calls Lori Loughlin 'family' amid college admissions scandal, plus more news

Candace Cameron-Bure addresses Lori Loughlin scandal

Candace Cameron-Bure is doubling down on sentiments she seemed to express about Lori Loughlin at the Kids' Choice Awards when "Fuller House" won for Favorite Funny TV Show. After Candace told fans that "a loving family sticks together no matter what," including "the hard times," during the cast's acceptance speech, it was widely assumed she was referencing the college admissions scandal Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are headed to court over this week. During an appearance on the Tuesday, April 2, edition of "Today," Candace addressed the scandal more directly, saying she and her cast mates will "always be there for each other," according to People. "It's too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend," she continued. "I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other." Lori and Mossimo, along with Felicity Huffman and 48 others, have been indicted in an alleged scheme to fraudulently buy their kids' way into college. The fallout from Lori's arrest has left her -- and her Youtuber / social media tastemaker daughter, Olivia Jade -- with multiple canceled gigs. A source tells People the whole family are remaining off the radar as much as possible ahead of their first court date on Wednesday, April 3.

